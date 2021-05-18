Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business

05/18/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Picture illustration of a small toy figurine and representations of the Bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has banned financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors against speculative crypto trading.

Under the ban, such institutions, including banks and online payments channels, must not offer clients any service involving cryptocurrency, such as registration, trading, clearing and settlement, three industry bodies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

"Recently, crypto currency prices have skyrocketed and plummeted, and speculative trading of cryptocurrency has rebounded, seriously infringing on the safety of people's property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order," they said in the statement.

China has banned crypto exchanges and initial coin offerings but has not barred individuals from holding cryptocurrencies.

The institutions must not provide saving, trust or pledging services of cryptocurrency, nor issue financial product related to cryptocurrency, the statement also said.

The statement also highlighted the risks of cryptocurrency trading, saying vitural currencies "are not supported by real value", their prices are easily manipulated, and trading contracts are not protected by Chinese law.

The three industry bodies are: the National Internet Finance Association of China, the China Banking Association and the Payment and Clearing Association of China.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Roxanne Liu; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:35aWall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat
RE
09:33aSiemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
RE
09:32aWall St rises at open after Walmart, Home Depot results beat
RE
09:30aU.S. housing starts drop sharply; building permits rise modestly
RE
09:30aCanada's Centerra pursuing 'all measures' after Kyrgyzstan gold mine seizure, CEO says
RE
09:30aChina bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business
RE
09:30aChina bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business
RE
09:26aS.Africa hits shale gas pockets in Karoo, says energy minister
RE
09:23aRussia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken
RE
09:22aBritain's M&S promotes food and strategy bosses in top team shake-up
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin posts record weekly outflows as gains stall - CoinShares data
2ANALYSIS: AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
3NEVADA COPPER CORP. : Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update; Announces Filing of Q1 2021 Financial Statemen..
4Siemens Energy does not currently plan full Siemens Gamesa takeover
5Cryptocurrencies command 'Kimchi Premium' in South Korea due to capital flow controls - BofA

HOT NEWS