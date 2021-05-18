China bans financial, payment institutions from cryptocurrency business

BEIJING, May 18 (Reuters) - China has banned financial
institutions and payment companies from providing services
related to cryptocurrency transactions, and warned investors
against speculative crypto trading.
Under the ban, such institutions, including banks and online
payments channels, must not offer clients any service involving
cryptocurrency, such as registration, trading, clearing and
settlement, three industry bodies said in a joint statement on
Tuesday.
"Recently, crypto currency prices have skyrocketed and
plummeted, and speculative trading of cryptocurrency has
rebounded, seriously infringing on the safety of people's
property and disrupting the normal economic and financial
order," they said in the statement.
China has banned crypto exchanges and initial coin offerings
but has not barred individuals from holding cryptocurrencies.
The institutions must not provide saving, trust or pledging
services of cryptocurrency, nor issue financial product related
to cryptocurrency, the statement also said.
The statement also highlighted the risks of cryptocurrency
trading, saying vitural currencies "are not supported by real
value", their prices are easily manipulated, and trading
contracts are not protected by Chinese law.
The three industry bodies are: the National Internet Finance
Association of China, the China Banking Association and the
Payment and Clearing Association of China.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Twinnie Siu; Writing by Roxanne
Liu; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jane Merriman)