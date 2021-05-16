China bars foreign curriculum, ownership in some private schools

BEIJING, May 17 (Reuters) - China's State Council announced
new laws halting the teaching of foreign curriculum in schools
from kindergarten to grade nine (K-9) and prohibiting the
ownership or control of any private K-9 schools by foreign
entities.
The laws, which will come into effect on Sept. 1, are the
latest in a series of measures taken by Beijing to tighten
control of its fast-growing education sector and public
discourse.
China currently has private K-9 schools which teach local
and foreign curriculum.
The members of the board of directors or other decision
making body at a private K-9 school should be Chinese nationals
and should include representatives from the regulators,
according to the Private Education Promotion Law published on
Friday on a government website.
China is framing tough new rules to clamp down on a booming
private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on
school children and boost the country’s birth rate by lowering
family living costs, Reuters reported last week.
The laws announced are "stricter-than-expected for
compulsory education schools (K-9 schools), especially in the
complete ban of connected party transactions, and K9 private
schools can’t be controlled by agreement," said Citi in a note
on Sunday.
"We expect K12 players’ majority of revenue and profit would
be under challenge," Citi added.
Private K-9 schools cannot organise entrance tests and
cannot recruit in advance, according to the new law.
Also, public K-9 schools cannot establish private schools,
nor convert into private schools, the new law said.
