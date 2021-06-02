China battling wrong 'convergence': Mike Dolan

(The author is editor-at-large for finance and markets at
Reuters News. Any views expressed here are his own)
LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - China remains on course to be the
world's biggest economy this century, even if only briefly, but
real convergence of living standards with richer powers is
harder and brings other financial headaches.
In what appears like a hyperactive period for China's
authorities, Beijing announced on Monday it would allow families
to have up to three children - a surprise move just 5 years
after it abandoned the long-standing "one child" policy largely
responsible for the country's dramatically ageing population.
The trigger was last month's once-in-a-decade census showing
the population grew at its slowest rate since the 1950s in the
10 years through 2020 and could be shrinking by 2025. With a
fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman in 2020 - far
below the 2.1 "replacement rate" - China's is already on par
with ageing societies such as Japan and Italy.
That's clearly not the convergence China's leaders have in
mind and stresses the oft-repeated warning that China's 1.41
billion population may get old before it gets rich.
China is already comfortably ranked as the world's second
biggest economy, with more than $16 trillion in annual gross
domestic product. But it's simultaneously ranked number 61 by
the International Monetary Fund in GDP per capita - still behind
the likes of Romania or Uruguay.
While global demographic studies reckon China could surpass
total U.S. GDP levels within 15 years, they also indicate that
dire demographic trends will see it lose that lead position
again by the end of the century.
And there is scepticism a three-child move will make much
difference. The apparent failure of Beijing to shift the dial
much with its move to a two-child policy in 2016 raises
questions about how much it now needs to spend on housing and
childcare to encourage bigger families.
By some estimates, it would need to be spending up to 5% of
GDP more annually on these areas to even match western standards
on that level.
While retirement ages are to rise too, many also point out
risks of a potential pushback against women in the workforce and
other social discriminations.
GREY CONVERGENCE
Should investors care about this right now?
Demographic trends seem glacial to often myopic financial
markets. But they also clearly have profound implications for
China's growth potential, its ambitions for economic power and
security and savings and investment policies.
And while there are myriad moving parts in China's emergence
as pivotal world economy and embrace of overseas investment, the
demographic question is potentially important for foreign funds
currently lapping up Chinese sovereign debt.
Morgan Stanley estimates that while there was some $121
billion of foreign outflows from Chinese equity since the start
of last year, record foreign inflows to Chinese bonds of some
$215 billion more than offset that.
At 3%, China's 10-year government bonds currently offer more
than 140 basis points over U.S. Treasuries and about a
percentage point more than any of the equivalent G7 sovereign
bonds.
Together with huge trade and current account surpluses over
the past year - as China bounced back quickly from the COVID-19
pandemic that originated there - upward pressure on the exchange
rate has built up steadily from the net capital inflows.
In the 16 months to April, dollar deposits at Chinese banks
rose by $242.2 billion, People's Bank of China data showed, a
rise equal to about 1.8% of gross domestic product.
That pressure has seen the offshore yuan appreciate more
than 10% over the past year, breaking to its highest since 2018
late last month and prompting a flurry of PBOC moves to slow its
rise - including Monday's hike in the foreign currency reserve
requirement by two percentage points to 7% from June 15.
Of course, the cat-and-mouse game between the PBOC and yuan
exchange rate, which periodically includes a U.S. Treasury
worried about trade-related currency manipulation, has been
going on for many years and will likely continue.
But if China can't arrest the demographic greying, the wrong
sort of convergence with Japan, Germany and Italy may come
quicker than it would like - certainly quicker than any catchup
with per capita income levels.
For investors in those three key G7 government bond markets,
the 200 basis point spread may continue to be too hard to ignore
- especially if short term currency appreciation is into the
bargain and demand for the two feed off each other.
Already worries about a lack of 'safe assets' has seen
spillover of private investors from euro zone and Japanese
government bond markets - where net new bond sales are all being
vacuumed up by respective central banks in asset purchase
schemes - and into U.S. Treasuries and to some extent Chinese
government bonds too.
Whether this week's moves signal Beijing's determination not
to allow demographics to deteriorate further, or merely just
underline the issue remains to be seen.
"The Great Convergence is not just about the eightfold
increase in per capita income since 1980 but also in fertility
rates," said Bannockburn Global Forex strategist Marc Chandler,
adding that "urbanization, modernity and legal equality are
powerful prophylactics."
(Reporting by Mike Dolan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)