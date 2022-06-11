Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China becoming more 'coercive and aggressive' - U.S. defense chief

06/11/2022 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: "We'll also stand by our friends as they uphold their rights. That's especially important as the PRC (People's Republic of China) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims. In the East China Sea, the PRC's expanding fishing fleet is sparking tensions with its neighbours. In the South China Sea, the PRC is using outposts on man-made islands bristling with advanced weaponry to advance its illegal maritime claims," said U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, a source of constant friction between Washington and Beijing.


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:36aTaiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
RE
02:01aBritain says Russian forces have not made advances into the south of Sievierodonetsk
RE
01:54aBiden warns U.S. inflation could last 'for a while'
RE
01:41aUk military intelligence says as of 10 june, russian forces arou…
RE
01:36aFrench experts collect evidence of possible war crimes in Ukraine's Chernihiv
RE
01:34aNew Zealand says Pacific islands can make own decisions on China ties
RE
01:16aChina becoming more 'coercive and aggressive' - U.S. defense chief
RE
01:11aCanada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat
RE
01:07aCanada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat
RE
12:56aS.Korea, U.S. condemn N.Korea nuclear test preparations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
2NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Breakthrough Therapy Designation..
3Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank : Announcement of the..
4Zhihu Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting, Class A Meeting..
5Canara Bank : "SUPPLY OF CLASS A & CLASS BB TRTL JEWEL SAFES TO VARIOUS..

HOT NEWS