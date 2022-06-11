China becoming more 'coercive and aggressive' - U.S. defense chief
06/11/2022 | 01:16am EDT
STORY: "We'll also stand by our friends as they uphold their rights. That's especially important as the PRC (People's Republic of China) adopts a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims. In the East China Sea, the PRC's expanding fishing fleet is sparking tensions with its neighbours. In the South China Sea, the PRC is using outposts on man-made islands bristling with advanced weaponry to advance its illegal maritime claims," said U.S. Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.
The United States is Taiwan's most important international supporter and arms supplier, a source of constant friction between Washington and Beijing.