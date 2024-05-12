May 13 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have kicked off plans to sell 1 trillion yuan ($138.39 billion) of long-dated bonds as Beijing ramps up spending to stimulate the economy, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has asked brokers for advice on pricing the sale of the first batch of the sovereign bonds, the FT report said, citing two people who received requests.

Reuters reported on Friday that China's finance ministry will hold a meeting on Monday to discuss issuance of special ultra-long term treasury bonds with key market players. ($1 = 7.2261 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)