China bill delayed in U.S. House amid partisan wrangling

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of
Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee will resume work later
this month on Democratic-led legislation intended to boost
competitiveness with China and push Beijing on human rights,
after two days of debate on the measure.
A spokesman said on Friday the panel would consider its
consideration of the Ensuring American Global Leadership and
Engagement Act, or Eagle Act, on July 12 after marathon
discussion of the measure on Wednesday and Thursday, but no
vote.
The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of
the few truly bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S.
Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's
fellow Democrats.
However, the two parties disagree on how best to deal with
Beijing. While the Senate passed sweeping legislation with
bipartisan support in early June, the full House has yet to
finalize or vote on a comprehensive bill.
During the marathon discussion of the Eagle Act, which ended
well after midnight on Wednesday and then stretched into
Thursday evening, members of the Foreign Affairs panel offered
about 100 amendments to the legislation, which was written by
the committee's Democratic chairman, Representative Gregory
Meeks.
Among other things, committee Republicans - who said before
the meeting they would not support the bill - objected to
provisions authorizing funding for climate initiatives. They
also said it was too much of a "messaging bill," focused more on
ordering reports than changing policy, a criticism Democrats
dispute.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, additional reporting by David
Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; editing by Jonathan Oatis)