(Reuters) - China expressed strong opposition on Saturday to a U.S. law signed by President Joe Biden that presses Beijing to resolve a dispute over Tibet's demands for greater autonomy, vowing to "firmly defend" its interests.

Biden signed into law on Friday the Tibet dispute act, which seeks to push Beijing to hold talks with Tibetan leaders, stalled since 2010, to secure a negotiated agreement on the Himalayan region and spur China to address the Tibetan people's aspirations on their historical, cultural, religious and linguistic identity.

The law "grossly interferes in China's domestic affairs, undermines China's interests, and sends a severely wrong signal to the 'Tibet independence' forces," China's foreign ministry said.

Although Washington recognises Tibet as a part of China, the law appears to question that position, analysts say. The U.S. has long supported the rights of the Tibetan people to practice their religion and culture, accusing China of human rights violations in the remote region bordering India.

"The U.S. must not implement the Act," the China's ministry said. "If the U.S. continues down the wrong path, China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests."

Attention has focussed on Tibet-China issues as the Dalai Lama, recuperating from a medical procedure, turned 89 last week. The exiled spiritual leader has said he will clarify questions about his succession around his 90th birthday, while China insists it will choose his successor.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)