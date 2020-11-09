China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh

* CSI300 flat, SSEC +0.12%
* Tech shares weigh after Nasdaq drop
* Muted reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news
SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China blue-chips were little
changed on Tuesday after scaling five-year highs in the previous
session, with tech firms capping small gains after U.S. tech
shares slumped overnight and as soft inflation figures defied a
broader economic recovery in China.
** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index
was up 0.02% and the Shanghai Composite index was 0.12%
higher. The blue-chip index had touched an intraday high of
4,997.80 on Monday, its highest level since June 2015.
** Tech shares tracked weakness in the Nasdaq Composite
overnight, which fell as companies that have outperformed during
the pandemic fell on news of the trial success of an
experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc.
** The CSI info tech sub-index fell 1.02%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
0.28% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index slumped
1.87%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.36%.
** Despite gains by airlines and some pharmacuetical firms,
enthusiasm over the Pzizer vaccine, which lifted global shares,
was generally muted in mainland markets.
** "In China from May through to the present, the epidemic
control has been far more effective than in Europe and the U.S.,
so the overall urgent demand for a vaccine is not as high in
China," said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Central China Securities
in Shanghai.
** But the news boosted shares in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng
index was up 0.72% at 26,202.58, though Chinese H-shares
listed in Hong Kong fell 0.53% to 10,576.64.
** China's factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected
pace in October, indicating tepid upstream demand for industrial
goods despite a broader economic recovery.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 0.92% while Japan's Nikkei index
was up 0.48%.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.6059 per U.S. dollar,
0.33% firmer than the previous close of 6.628.
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)