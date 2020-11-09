Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/09/2020 | 11:54pm EST

* CSI300 flat, SSEC +0.12%

* Tech shares weigh after Nasdaq drop

* Muted reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China blue-chips were little changed on Tuesday after scaling five-year highs in the previous session, with tech firms capping small gains after U.S. tech shares slumped overnight and as soft inflation figures defied a broader economic recovery in China.

** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.02% and the Shanghai Composite index was 0.12% higher. The blue-chip index had touched an intraday high of 4,997.80 on Monday, its highest level since June 2015. ** Tech shares tracked weakness in the Nasdaq Composite overnight, which fell as companies that have outperformed during the pandemic fell on news of the trial success of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc. ** The CSI info tech sub-index fell 1.02%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.28% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index slumped 1.87%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index fell 0.36%. ** Despite gains by airlines and some pharmacuetical firms, enthusiasm over the Pzizer vaccine, which lifted global shares, was generally muted in mainland markets. ** "In China from May through to the present, the epidemic control has been far more effective than in Europe and the U.S., so the overall urgent demand for a vaccine is not as high in China," said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Central China Securities in Shanghai. ** But the news boosted shares in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index was up 0.72% at 26,202.58, though Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 0.53% to 10,576.64. ** China's factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in October, indicating tepid upstream demand for industrial goods despite a broader economic recovery. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.92% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.48%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.6059 per U.S. dollar, 0.33% firmer than the previous close of 6.628. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.95% 29157.97 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
HANG SENG 1.19% 25986.98 Real-time Quote.-7.81%
NASDAQ 100 -2.16% 11830.385141 Delayed Quote.38.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.53% 11713.782528 Delayed Quote.32.57%
NIKKEI 225 2.12% 24839.84 Real-time Quote.2.83%
PFIZER INC. 7.69% 39.2 Delayed Quote.-7.10%
PFIZER LIMITED -0.15% 4917.85 End-of-day quote.16.42%
S&P 500 1.17% 3550.5 Delayed Quote.8.63%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.88% 4349.37 Delayed Quote.22.40%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 1.53% 4329.16 Delayed Quote.14.10%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.31% 6.59487 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.36% 6.606 Delayed Quote.-5.08%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11/09WORLD BANK : Expanding Renewable Energy in Pakistan's Electricity Mix
PU
11/09China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh
RE
11/09Japan's nikkei average erases gains
RE
11/09S&p 500 futures slip in asia trade, last down about 0.8%
RE
11/09U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations surge to record of just over 59,000 patients - Reuters tally
RE
11/09J.C. Penney rescue deal approved in bankruptcy court
RE
11/09MAS MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE : Consults on Requirements to Strengthen Financial Institutions' Identity Verification Process
PU
11/09Nifty, Sensex scale record highs as vaccine hopes lift stocks
RE
11/09JAPAN SENIOR LAWMAKER : Need $140 billion on disaster, infrastructure spending over five years
RE
11/09NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Pfizer vaccine trial success signals breakthrough in pandemic battle
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Norwegian Air plunged into winter fight for survival
3BEYOND MEAT, INC. : BEYOND MEAT : posts surprise loss as stockpiling eases, restaurant sales falter
4Behind Pfizer's vaccine, an understated husband-and-wife 'dream team'
5CANSINO BIOLOGICS INC. : EXPERT VIEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group