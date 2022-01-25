China blue-chip stocks end at 15-mth low ahead of Fed meeting, Lunar New Year

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - China shares ended at a
15-month low on Tuesday, dragged lower by weakened sentiment
over concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve would tighten
policies and uncertainties in the markets ahead of the incoming
Chinese New Year holidays.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.3% to close
at 4,678.45, its lowest since October 2020, while the Shanghai
Composite Index lost 2.6% to 3,433.06.
** The CSI Smallcap 500 Index and the start-up
market ChiNext both declined 3.4%.
** Nearly 94% of the stocks listed in China's A-share
markets dropped, according to data from financial information
services provider Wind.
** Refinitiv data showed outflows of more than 148 million
yuan through the Northbound legs of the Stock Connect programme
,, showing overseas investors were net
sellers of A-shares.
** Real estate developers lost 3.3% on concerns
over debt woes in the squeezed sector.
** Energy stocks slumped 3.8%, with coal miners
down 4.7%.
** Consumer staples and semiconductors
lost roughly 2.3% each, while new energy stocks
closed down 2.5%.
** Media firms plunged more than 6%, after the
Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) launched a month-long
"clean cyberspace" campaign.
** The Fed will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday,
and Chinese markets will be closed for the New Year holidays
starting from Jan. 31.
** Geopolitical uncertainties in Europe also weighed on
sentiment, with NATO saying on Monday that it was putting forces
on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and
fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in
response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)