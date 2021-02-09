Log in
China blue-chips scale over 13-year high on recovery cheer; Hong Kong up

02/09/2021 | 11:50pm EST
* SSEC 1.0%, CSI300 1.7%, HSI 1.7%

* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -0.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 0%

* FTSE China A50 +1.8%

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China stocks advanced in the last trading session before the Lunar New Year holiday, with the blue-chip index scaling a more than 13-year high on Wednesday as investors cheered a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** The CSI300 index rose 1.7% to 5,781.43 points at the end of the morning session, the highest since Oct. 18, 2007, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.0% to 3,640.65 points.

** For the holiday-shortened week, CSI300 climbed 5.4%, while SSEC added 4.1%. The A-share market will be closed from Thursday through Feb. 17, and resume trading on Feb. 18, 2021.

** China's factory gate prices rose in annual terms in January for the first time in a year, as months of strong manufacturing growth pushed raw material costs higher. The producer price index rose 0.3% from a year earlier, the fastest pace of increase since May 2019.

** Also helping sentiment, worries eased of an abrupt policy shift amid recent tight liquidity conditions, after the latest lending data.

** China's new bank loans leapt to new highs in January, boosted by seasonal demand, while broad credit growth slowed, as the central bank walks a tightrope between supporting a recovering economy and rising debt risks.

** "We believe the equities market would benefit from the positive signal after expectations-beating social financing data," analysts at Ping An Securities said in report, adding cyclical sectors and export firms would benefit from the outlook of a recovery both at home and abroad.

** The Hang Seng index added 1.7% to 29,988.72 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 1.8% to 11,807.38. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG 0.46% 29485.16 Real-time Quote.8.28%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 1.84% 5161.82 Delayed Quote.10.30%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 2.03% 5283.47 Delayed Quote.11.00%
