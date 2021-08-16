China blue-chips slip as growth outlook falters

* CSI300 -0.1%, SSEC +0.03%
* China July factory output, retail sales growth disappoint
* China c.bank injects 600 bln yuan through 1-year MLF loans
SHANGHAI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China blue-chips slipped on
Monday after disappointing economic data raised fresh concerns
over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, but
expectations of more policy support to bolster a wobbly recovery
put a floor under the drop.
** China's factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply
and missed expectations in July, as new COVID-19 outbreaks and
floods disrupted business operations, adding to signs the
economic recovery is losing momentum.
** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down
0.1%. The CSI300 industrials sub-index fell 1.11%
and the SSE Resource sub-index fell 2.83% on the
faltering demand outlook.
** At the same time, China's central bank injected 600 billion
yuan ($92.61 billion) in medium-term loans into the financial
system on Monday, more than expected, in what many market
participants interpreted as an effort to prop up the economy.
** The Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.03% to
3,517.34.
** Investor sentiment around Chinese tech firms also took
another hit following a state media commentary on the weekend
calling for stronger vetting of online games and "zero
tolerance" toward those that distort history.
** The CSI Info Tech sub-index fell 0.32%.
** The smaller Shenzhen index ended 0.63% lower and the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
1.307%.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was 0.6% weaker, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed 1.62% lower.
** At 0707 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.4791 per
U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than the previous close of 6.4767.
** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 1.3% and the
CSI300 has fallen 5.2%, while China's H-share index listed in
Hong Kong is down 13.8%. Shanghai stocks have risen 3.53% this
month.
($1 = 6.4788 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Krishna Chandra
Eluri)