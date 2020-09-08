China bond inclusion in WGBI may drive $140 bln in inflows - Goldman Sachs

SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The anticipated inclusion of
Chinese government bonds in a major global index could draw an
additional $140 billion into Chinese bonds, Goldman Sachs
estimates, potentially offering a further boost to the yuan as
China opens its capital markets.
Market watchers expect index provider FTSE Russell to agree
to include bonds from the world's second-largest market in its
World Government Bond Index (WGBI) during an annual review this
month.
In a note on Tuesday, Goldman Sachs analysts Danny
Suwanapruti and Maggie Wei said $140 billion was based on an
estimated weighting of 5.7% and an assumption of assets under
management of around $2.5 trillion tracking WGBI.
Assuming a 20-month phased-in inclusion period, inflows
could total around $7 billion per month, they said.
"From a flow perspective, FTSE will likely be the most
impactful index since it has a large AUM tracking this index ...
its investors base is very passive and comprises just government
bonds," they said.
Standard Chartered previously predicted an 80% chance that
China will be included in the WGBI review.
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index began a
20-month phased inclusion of Chinese government and policy bank
bonds in April 2019, and J.P. Morgan began its 10-month
inclusion process for Chinese government bonds in its Government
Bond Index Emerging Markets suite in February.
FTSE Russell declined to include China in its last annual
WGBI review, citing long-standing investor concerns about market
liquidity and trading flexibility.
Last week, China published draft rules aimed at facilitating
access to its $16 trillion bond market.
"Chinese regulators also have a very positive attitude to
push forward for inclusion. (And) when we have more
participation from foreign investors into the bond market, index
service companies will have a very strong incentive," said
Chaoping Zhu, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset
Management in Shanghai.
Analysts say foreign investment inflows, including purchases
of bonds, have been key to the yuan's appreciation in recent
months.
Foreigners raised their holdings of Chinese bonds for a 21st
straight month in August, drawn by a firming yuan and attractive
yields.
