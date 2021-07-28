China boosts supply of thermal coal to flood-hit province

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - China's powerful state
planner has rallied top coal miners to prioritise thermal coal
supplies to the central province of Henan after it was battered
by devastating floods that killed 73 people and caused massive
power blackouts.
State-run miners such as China National Coal Group and
Jinneng Holding Group have collectively increased supplies of
thermal coal to 27 power plants and a coal storage base in
Henan, the National Development & Reform Commision said on
Wednesday.
On Monday alone, 340,000 tonnes of thermal coal reached
Henan, significantly more than required for that day in the
region.
Meantime, national producers also stepped up coal supplies
to the Yangtze River Delta area - mainly the financial hub
Shanghai and nearby coastal province of Zhejiang - hit by
Typhoon In-fa which also halted flights and shuttered
businesses. .
Floods and typhoons often exacerbate power shortage in
summer months when electricity use typically surges to power air
conditioning.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)