China c.bank head says policy needs to selectively support growth, curb risks

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's monetary policy needs
to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while
also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.
"Monetary policy needs to strike a balance between
supporting economic growth and preventing risks," People's Bank
of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said in a speech made at a
closed-door session at the China Development Forum on Saturday.
"China's macro leverage ratio is basically stable. We should
provide positive incentives for economic entities and restrain
the breeding and accumulation of financial risks."
The comments were published by the PBOC on Sunday.
Yi said China's monetary policy should focus on targeted
support for key areas and weak links in the economy.
Policymakers have pledged to support job-creating small
firms that have been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic.
China's broad money supply growth of about 10% at present
basically matches nominal economic growth, Yi said.
"China's monetary policy is in a normal range and has room
to provide liquidity and appropriate interest rate levels," Yi
said.
The central bank is trying to cool credit growth to help
contain debt risks, but is treading warily to avoid hurting the
economic recovery, which remains uneven as consumption lags and
small firms struggle, policy insiders said.
