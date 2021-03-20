Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China c.bank head says policy needs to selectively support growth, curb risks

03/20/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, March 21 (Reuters) - China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.

"Monetary policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and preventing risks," People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said in a speech made at a closed-door session at the China Development Forum on Saturday.

"China's macro leverage ratio is basically stable. We should provide positive incentives for economic entities and restrain the breeding and accumulation of financial risks."

The comments were published by the PBOC on Sunday.

Yi said China's monetary policy should focus on targeted support for key areas and weak links in the economy.

Policymakers have pledged to support job-creating small firms that have been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic.

China's broad money supply growth of about 10% at present basically matches nominal economic growth, Yi said.

"China's monetary policy is in a normal range and has room to provide liquidity and appropriate interest rate levels," Yi said.

The central bank is trying to cool credit growth to help contain debt risks, but is treading warily to avoid hurting the economic recovery, which remains uneven as consumption lags and small firms struggle, policy insiders said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:25aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's natural gas output up 13.5% in Jan-Feb
PU
02:03aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's auto aftermarket tops 1 trillion yuan in 2020
PU
01:35aCanadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
RE
01:21aNEPAL RASTRA BANK  : Invitation for Bids for the Procurement of Vehicles
PU
12:01aExperts call on ECA to continue supporting member States' bid to access more resources to effectively respond to COVID-19 pandemic
PU
12:01aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Youth can drive Africa's industrial development with enabling policies to foster their innovations & entrepreneurial zeal
PU
03/20China c.bank head says policy needs to selectively support growth, curb risks
RE
03/20Smooth functioning of corridors important for Africa's sustainable industrialization & diversification
PU
03/20Digital transformation could be a game-changer for Africa; driving innovation, economic growth & job creation
PU
03/20UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR  : Public-private partnerships crucial to foster digital development of industry and trade in southern Africa
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4%
2Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi Aramco to cut capex after 2020 profit drops 44.4%
4RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION : Renesas says it will take at least a month to restart fire-damaged chip line
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ