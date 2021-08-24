China c.bank increases cash injections to soothe tightening worries

SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - China's central bank increased
short-term fund injections into the financial system on
Wedneday, in a bid to soothe market worries over tightening
liquidity.
Primary interbank money rates eased after hitting
multi-month highs earlier this week, caused by mounting investor
concerns over accelerating local government bond supply and
higher month-end cash demand.
On Wednesday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it
offered 50 billion yuan ($7.72 billion) through seven-day
reverse repos into the banking system, whereas it mostly only
injected 10 billion yuan each day during the month.
The central bank on its website said the move was to
"maintain stable liquidity conditions at the end of the month".
In a separate statement posted on late Tuesday, the PBOC
said it would auction another 70 billion yuan worth of one-month
cash deposits on Friday.
Traders said although the volume was not huge, the official
intention was clear enough to support general liquidity and lift
market sentiment.
The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight
repo traded in the interbank market, fell to
2.2025% on Wednesday morning, down 6.6 basis points (bps) from
its previous close, which was the highest since June 22.
Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year treasury futures for
December delivery, the most traded contract, rose 0.25%,
while China's 10-year government bond yield fell 1.5
bps points to 2.835%.
Ming Ming, head of fixed income research at Citic
Securities, expects the central bank to maintain a loosening
bias in the near term.
"Against the backdrop of recent credit risk events and
tightening regulatory supervision ... in the initial stage when
economic downward pressure emerges, the central bank usually
maintains stable interbank liquidity with a loosening bias,"
Ming said.
Still, uncertainty around upcoming local government bond
issuance kept the declining interbank rates in check.
Issuance in August has so far risen to about 860 billion
yuan, according to Reuters calculations based on official
statistics, more than 30% above July's total issuance and not
far from this year's high of 875.3 billion yuan in May.
The pace of local government borrowing has been generally
slow this year, with a total of about 1.35 trillion yuan issued
in the first seven months, around 36% of this year's special
bond quota of 3.65 trillion yuan.
Analysts at Guotai Junan expected the overall government
bond supply could hit 1.2 trillion yuan in August and 1.28
trillion yuan in September if the government planned to use up
all the quota by the end of this year.
"If some infrastructure projects have to rely on the
issuance of local government bonds then the government should
have an intention to lower bond yields," said Iris Pang, Greater
China economist at ING.
"To achieve this, PBOC can cut the required reserve ratio
(RRR) by 0.5 percentage points in the fourth quarter of this
year."
ING has scaled down its China GDP growth forecasts for the
second half of 2021, citing disruptions from micro chip
shortages and COVID outbreaks as the two main reasons. It now
expects third-quarter growth of 4.5% year-on-year and 5.0% in
the fourth quarter.
($1 = 6.4735 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)