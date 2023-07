(Corrects to show that the rules apply to the central bank's own operations, not the banking sector, in headline and paragraph 1)

BEIJING, July 24 (Reuters) - China's central bank issued draft rules on data security management for the bank's own operations on Monday.

The People's Bank of China is soliciting public opinions on the draft guidelines through Aug. 24. (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)