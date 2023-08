BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank, the top financial regulator and the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses held a meeting on Wednesday with at least 11 private firms on offering financial support to the private sector, financial media outlet Yicai reported.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and other major commercial banks also participated the meeting, Yicai said. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)