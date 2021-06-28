China c.bank says will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will make prudent
monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, the central
bank said on Monday, while keeping interbank liquidity
reasonable.
The People's Bank of China will step up international
economic policy coordination and fend off external shocks to
consolidate the current economic recovery, it said in a
statement, after the conclusion of its quarterly meeting of the
monetary policy committee.
It will push for a further decline in real lending interest
rates while keeping the yuan exchange rate more flexible, it
reiterated.
