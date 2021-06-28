Log in
China c.bank says will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate

06/28/2021 | 06:09am EDT
BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China will make prudent monetary policy flexible, targeted and appropriate, the central bank said on Monday, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable.

The People's Bank of China will step up international economic policy coordination and fend off external shocks to consolidate the current economic recovery, it said in a statement, after the conclusion of its quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee.

It will push for a further decline in real lending interest rates while keeping the yuan exchange rate more flexible, it reiterated. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.02% 4.895012 Delayed Quote.-2.39%
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.71% 2.83 End-of-day quote.6.79%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) 0.17% 8.984073 Delayed Quote.0.42%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.01% 5.2455 Delayed Quote.2.42%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.04% 7.7056 Delayed Quote.-3.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.04% 0.087014 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.04% 6.4584 Delayed Quote.-0.60%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.01% 6.4553 Delayed Quote.-1.08%
