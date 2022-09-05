China c.bank to cut FX reserve ratio to help limit yuan weakness

SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on
Monday it will cut the amount of foreign exchange reserves that
financial institutions must hold, a move seen as aimed at
slowing the pace of the yuan's recent depreciation.
The People's Bank of China said it would cut the foreign
exchange reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 200 basis points
(bps) to 6% from 8% beginning Sept. 15, according to an online
statement.
The PBOC previously cut the FX reserve requirement ratio for
financial institutions by 100 basis points in April, in a bid to
rein in a sliding yuan and make it less expensive for banks to
hold dollars.
