Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China calls WTO ruling on Trump's tariffs 'objective and fair'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 11:06am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured outside the WTO headquarters in Geneva

China's ambassador to the World Trade Organization said on Monday that a panel ruling by the global trade body this month which found that Washington had breached rules through its multi-billion dollar China tariffs was "objective and fair".

The ruling on September 15 said that tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration on more than $200 billion in Chinese goods broke trade rules because they were above maximum rates and applied only to China.

"We think that the panel made an objective and fair decision," Zhang Xiangchen said at a virtual trade conference in which his U.S. counterpart Dennis Shea also participated.

"We hope that it will facilitate the prompt resolution of the dispute between China and the U.S.," he added. Shea did not comment on the case at the event although the U.S. Trade Representative previously criticised the ruling.

If Washington chooses to appeal the ruling, the dispute will go into a legal void, as the top WTO appeals body is paralysed because the United States has blocked the appointment of judges.

In the ruling, the panel recommended that Washington bring its measures into conformity with trade rules, while urging both sides to work to resolve the overall trade dispute.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Catherine Evans and Peter Graff)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pManufacturing Activity in Texas Quickens in September to a 2-Year High -- Dallas Fed
DJ
04:10pMicrosoft gets into 5G race with Azure cloud for telecom operators
RE
04:10pRegional Briefing - Africa & Middle East - September 2020
PU
04:10pRegional Briefing - Americas - September 2020
PU
04:10pRegional Briefing - Asia Pacific - September 2020
PU
04:10pRegional Briefing - Europe - September 2020
PU
04:10pIATA INTERNATIONAL AIR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION : Regional Briefing - North Asia - September 2020
PU
04:06pChina calls WTO ruling on Trump's tariffs 'objective and fair'
RE
04:04pU.S. FDA pauses Inovio's coronavirus vaccine trial plan
RE
04:04pTrump says he paid "millions" in taxes, is "under-leveraged"
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' record 16 billion euro spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
3SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
4TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
5GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG assures Bafin comprehensive cooperation in special audit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group