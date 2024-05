May 28, 2024 at 01:22 am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China called for attacks on civilian ships in the Red Sea to end and for safe navigation there, when China Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his Yemen counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang said China is ready to continue to play a constructive role in the matter, according to a foreign ministry statement.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Ethan Wang; Editing by Tom Hogue)