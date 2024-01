China calls for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday that China called for an end to attacks on and harassment of civilian vessels in the Red Sea.

Without mentioning the Houthis committing the attacks, Wang, speaking at a press conference in Cairo after a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, repeated a position previously stated by other Chinese diplomats earlier this month. (Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Editing by Hugh Lawson)