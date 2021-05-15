Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China cancels Everest spring climbing over coronavirus worries

05/15/2021 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - China has decided to cancel the 2021 spring climbing season from the Tibetan side of Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, because of coronavirus concerns, the official Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

It cited a notice on Friday from the General Administration of Sport, following a severe pandemic situation.

The Himalayan nation of Nepal, which is so short of oxygen canisters it has asked mountaineers to bring back their empties, has issued a record 408 permits to climb Everest in the April-May season after last year's closure.

In contrast, a total of 21 Chinese climbers had secured approval for climbs in spring, Xinhua added.

Last Sunday, state media said China would establish "a line of separation" at the summit of Everest to prevent the mingling of climbers from Nepal and those ascending from the Tibetan side as a precautionary measure.

Everest has been scaled by more than 6,000 climbers since the first conquest by Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953. At least 311 people have died on the slopes of the mountain, which is 8,849 metres (29,032 ft) high. (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:32aCairn Energy sues Air India to enforce $1.2 billion arbitration award - court filing
RE
04:31aChina cancels Everest spring climbing over coronavirus worries
RE
04:25aActivist and Ganjapreneur Ed NJWeedman’ Forchion Promotes Puff & Paint’ Cannabis Creativity at The Joint of Miami
SE
04:10aBurundi's parliament passes $870 million budget for 2021/22 FY
RE
04:00aIMF mission says Ghana economy rebounding
RE
03:14aMyanmar junta spokesman says "terrorist attacks" have killed 63
RE
02:22aCairn energy sues air india to enforce $1.2 bln arbitration award - court filing
RE
02:06aBurundi's parliament passes $870 mln budget for 2021/22 FY
RE
12:55aFormer speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election
RE
12:17aIndia reports daily rise of 326,098 in coronavirus infections
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Appeals court upholds $25M award in Monsanto cancer case
3BIGG DIGITAL ASSETS INC. : BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly Status Update
4WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD. : Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : REFILE-UPDATE 1-India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as WHO flags concern

HOT NEWS