China capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China is capable of adapting
to policy changes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and authorities
expect uncertainties abroad to have a smaller impact on the
Chinese currency, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.
Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of
Foreign Exchange (SAFE), cited a range of factors for her upbeat
assessment, including the strength in the Chinese economy, an
expected current account surplus, continued foreign investment
and an optimized foreign debt structure.
"Of course, the foreign exchange regulator will also...
closely monitor the pace of the monetary policy changes by the
U.S. Fed and their spillover impact, evaluate the operations of
our country's foreign exchange market in real time and
effectively maintain market stability," said Wang.
A more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, the vanishing Chinese
yield advantage and rising concerns over domestic economic
growth have dragged the yuan, or renminbi, to seven-month lows,
with analysts expecting more downward pressure on the currency
in coming months.
However, Wang expects the yuan to stay basically stable at
reasonably balanced levels, adding that the recent volatility
was mostly due to impact from global market fluctuations and
changes in supply and demand.
"China has been able to implement a normal monetary policy
and its financial system is relatively stable and independent.
Uncertainties from abroad would have a smaller impact on the
yuan exchange rate," Wang added.
She also expects foreign investment in Chinese securities to
stabilize.
Chinese stocks have been hovering at their lowest level in
two years, as strict COVID-19 lockdowns paralysed economic
activity in many big cities, even as authorities vowed to
provide more help to hard-hit firms.
(Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Toby
Chopra)