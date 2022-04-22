Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator

04/22/2022 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, April 22 (Reuters) - China is capable of adapting to policy changes from the U.S. Federal Reserve and authorities expect uncertainties abroad to have a smaller impact on the Chinese currency, the foreign exchange regulator said on Friday.

Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), cited a range of factors for her upbeat assessment, including the strength in the Chinese economy, an expected current account surplus, continued foreign investment and an optimized foreign debt structure.

"Of course, the foreign exchange regulator will also... closely monitor the pace of the monetary policy changes by the U.S. Fed and their spillover impact, evaluate the operations of our country's foreign exchange market in real time and effectively maintain market stability," said Wang.

A more hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve, the vanishing Chinese yield advantage and rising concerns over domestic economic growth have dragged the yuan, or renminbi, to seven-month lows, with analysts expecting more downward pressure on the currency in coming months.

However, Wang expects the yuan to stay basically stable at reasonably balanced levels, adding that the recent volatility was mostly due to impact from global market fluctuations and changes in supply and demand.

"China has been able to implement a normal monetary policy and its financial system is relatively stable and independent. Uncertainties from abroad would have a smaller impact on the yuan exchange rate," Wang added.

She also expects foreign investment in Chinese securities to stabilize.

Chinese stocks have been hovering at their lowest level in two years, as strict COVID-19 lockdowns paralysed economic activity in many big cities, even as authorities vowed to provide more help to hard-hit firms. (Reporting by the Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Toby Chopra)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:02aChina capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator
RE
04:59aTwo-speed euro zone economy as services shine, factories struggle -PMI
RE
04:57aChina capable of adapting to U.S. Fed policy changes - FX regulator
RE
04:55aMAJOR FRENCH UNIONS : current pay rise offer in logistics sector is unacceptable
RE
04:52aChina stocks post worst week in six, yuan slides, as Shanghai extends lockdown
RE
04:52aUK business stumbles on inflation and Ukraine war worries -PMI
RE
04:50aNerves fray, frustration grows in Shanghai's lockdown purgatory
RE
04:50aNerves fray, frustration grows in Shanghai's lockdown purgatory
RE
04:47aA Le Pen upset win would spark selloff in French bonds, euro -fund managers
RE
04:47aChina's offshore yuan weakens past 6.52 per dollar for first tim…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1For oil refiners, now is the summer of distillate content
2SAP : 2022 Q1 Presentation
3Carlos Ghosn "surprised" by reports of French international arrest warr..
4Villeroy & Boch AG: Sustained positive business performance in first qu..
5Shell in talks with Chinese firms to sell stake in Russian gas project ..

HOT NEWS