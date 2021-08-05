Log in
China caps cinema attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas

08/05/2021 | 07:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks watch a movie in a cinema as it reopens following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China Film Administration said on Thursday that cinemas across the country should cap their attendance at 75% of capacity in low-risk areas, and suspend their operations in medium and high-risk areas.

The film industry regulator said virus control measures must be implemented carefully amid recent coronavirus outbreaks in several regions.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Brenda Goh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2021
