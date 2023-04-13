China carried out missile drill in Xinjiang region - Chinese state media

April 13, 2023 at 10:51 pm Share

BEIJING (Reuters) - China carried out a missile drill in its western region of Xinjiang, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, without giving a specific date.

A ground-to-air missile live-fire exercise could been seen in the CCTV video footage. (Reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)