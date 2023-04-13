A ground-to-air missile live-fire exercise could been seen in the CCTV video footage.
BEIJING (Reuters) - China carried out a missile drill in its western region of Xinjiang, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported on Friday, without giving a specific date.
A ground-to-air missile live-fire exercise could been seen in the CCTV video footage.
(Reporting by Albee Zhang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
