China cbank rolls over maturing medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled
over maturing medium-term loans on Friday and kept their
interest rates unchanged, heightening speculation policymakers
might need to ease monetary settings to support the economy amid
risks from stagflation.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it has kept the rate
on 500 billion yuan ($77.66 billion) worth of one-year
medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial
institutions steady at 2.95%.
The cash injection rolled over the same amount of maturing
loans, according to the statement, and the PBOC attributed the
move to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample."
"The result was in line with market expectations," said Xing
Zhaopeng, chief China strategist at ANZ.
"The central bank's intention to control the scale of
outstanding MLF loans showed an obvious intention to avoid
pushing up the cost of bank liabilities," he said.
Xing added that a targeted RRR cut or targeted medium-term
lending facility (TMLF) operations remained possible to deal
with heavy tax payment, which could reach 1.4 trillion yuan this
month.
The PBOC delivered a surprise cut to banks' reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) in July, a sign that many investors
believed the broad economic recovery might have started losing
steam.
Premier Li Keqiang said this week that China has ample tools
to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth, and the
government is confident of achieving full-year development
goals.
Li said China's major economic indicators are within a
reasonable range, although he acknowledged growth in the third
quarter had slowed, due to a combination of factors.
Some market participants are concerned about rapid
factory-gate inflation.
"For policymakers in Beijing, they have good news on the
exports front, and they are still reluctant to rescue those
developers in trouble. And, even with more liquidity injections,
we think the impact would be small," said Lu Ting, chief China
economist at Nomura.
"The real issue is the transmission channel is blocked due
to Beijing's unprecedented curbs on the property sector and
energy consumption as well as its zero-COVID policy," Lu said
this week.
A total of 1.95 trillion yuan worth of MLF loans are set to
expire in the remainder of this year.
The central bank also injected another 10 billion yuan worth
of seven-day reverse repos into the banking system on the day,
offseting same amount of the short-term liquidity tool set for
Friday.
($1 = 6.4380 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)