China censors COVID-related content online as New Year's Eve prompts reflection by some

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - New Year's Eve in China
prompted an outpouring of reflection online, some of it
critical, about the strict zero-COVID policy the country adhered
to for almost three years.
China this month scrapped repeated mass testing, centralised
quarantine for infected people, and lockdowns, the hallmarks of
a policy aimed at eradicating all outbreaks of COVID-19.
The sudden change to live with the virus has prompted a wave
of infections across the country, a drop in economic activity
and international concern, with Britain and France the latest
countries to impose curbs on travellers from China.
On Saturday, thousands of users on China's Twitter-like
Weibo criticised the removal of a viral video made by local
outlet Netease News that collated real-life stories from 2022
that had captivated the Chinese public.
Many of the stories included in the video, which by Saturday
could not be seen or shared on domestic social media platforms,
highlighted the difficulties ordinary Chinese faced as a result
of the strict zero-COVID policy.
Weibo and Netease did not immediately reply to a request for
comment.
One Weibo hashtag about the video garnered almost 4 million
hits before it disappeared from platforms around noon on
Saturday. Social media users created new hashtags to keep the
comments pouring in.
"What a perverse world, you can only sing the praises of the
fake but you cannot show real life," one user wrote, attaching a
screenshot of a blank page that is displayed when searching for
the hashtags.
The disappearance of the videos and hashtags, seen by many
as an act of censorship, suggests the Chinese government still
sees the narrative surrounding its handling of the disease as a
politically sensitive issue.
Many Weibo users complained about how the wave of infections
had ruined the chances of a celebratory mood on New Year's Eve.
"This virus should just go and die, can not believe this
year I can not even find a healthy friend that can go out with
me and celebrate the passage into the New Year", wrote one user
based in eastern Shandong province.
Others expressed hope the New Year would herald China's
return to pre-pandemic life.
"I lived and worked under COVID throughout 2022... I hope
2023 is when everything can go back to what it was before 2020,"
said one user based in the neighbouring province of Jiangsu.
While the health authorities cited a "weakening" in the
Omicron variant as the reason behind the scrapping of the
zero-COVID policy, the reopening began just a few days after
China had been rocked by the biggest show of public discontent
since Chinese President Xi Jinping took office in 2012.
Nationwide protests erupted in late November mostly calling
for an end to zero-COVID curbs. Beijing has not publicly
recognised the protests.
NEW YEAR, NEW CHALLENGES
In the first indication of the toll on China's giant
manufacturing sector from the change in COVID policy, data on
Saturday showed factory activity shrinking for the third
straight month in December and at the sharpest pace in nearly
three years.
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to
47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) reported. The 50-point mark separates contraction from
expansion on a monthly basis.
China has massively reduced its reporting of nationwide
figures on COVID-19 infections.
Cumulative infections in China likely reached 18.6 million
in December, UK-based health data firm Airfinity estimated on
Thursday.
But some estimates from state media suggest the number of
infections is much higher. The infection rate in Sichuan
province, which has a population of more than 84 million, is
more than 64%, according to the state-run Health Times.
The infections have prompted international concern,
particularly regarding the possibility of a new, stronger
variant emerging out of China.
Britain and France became the latest countries to require
travellers from China to provide negative COVID-19 tests. The
United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have
all imposed similar measures.
The World Health Organization said on Friday it had repeated
a request to China's health officials to regularly share
specific and real-time information on COVID-19 in the country,
including more genetic sequencing data and figures on
hospitalisations and deaths.
China's narrow criteria for identifying deaths caused by
COVID-19 will underestimate the true toll of the pandemic and
could make it harder to communicate the best ways for people to
protect themselves, health experts have warned.
Only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure
after contracting COVID will be classified as having been caused
by the coronavirus, a leading Chinese medical expert said last
week.
