SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it would cut the policy interest rate on seven-day reverse purchase agreements, known as reverse repos, to 1.7% from 1.8%.

The People's Bank of China said that it would improve open market operations, and strengthen counter-cyclical adjustments to better support the real economy. (Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)