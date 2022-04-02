China central bank expands digital yuan pilot scheme to more cities

SHANGHAI, April 2 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on
Saturday it will further expand a pilot scheme of its digital
currency to more areas, including cities in the eastern Zhejiang
province which is set to host the Asian Games later this year.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it will promote the
research and development of the digital currency, dubbed e-CNY,
and expand the scope of the pilot scheme, according to an online
statement.
Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangzhou, Fuzhou, Xiamen and six cities
in the coastal Zhejiang province will be added to the existing
10 major "pilot" cities to test the use e-CNY, it said.
The six cities in Zhejiang, which included the provincial
capital of Hangzhou, will host the Asian Games in September.
The PBOC has ramped up testing of the digital currency in
recent years and hoped to take advantage of the Beijing Winter
Olympics as an opportunity to promote the yuan globalisation.
However, Beijing's aim to make an Olympic splash with its
digital currency was thwarted by a COVID 19-induced exclusion of
foreign spectators. Instead, it has been taken up by a captive
audience of locals unable to use their usual digital payment
apps.
The PBOC statement also said Beijing and Zhangjiakou, which
co-hosted the Winter Games in February, will also become e-CNY's
pilot cities.
