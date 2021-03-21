Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China central bank head says policy needs to selectively support growth, curb risks

03/21/2021 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: China mourns for coronavirus (COVID-19) victims on Qingming tomb sweeping festival

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's monetary policy needs to focus on supporting economic growth in a targeted way while also reducing financial risks, the central bank head said.

"Monetary policy needs to strike a balance between supporting economic growth and preventing risks," People's Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Yi Gang said in a speech made at a closed-door session at the China Development Forum on Saturday.

"China's macro leverage ratio is basically stable. We should provide positive incentives for economic entities and restrain the breeding and accumulation of financial risks."

The comments were published by the PBOC on Sunday.

Yi said China's monetary policy should focus on targeted support for key areas and weak links in the economy.

Policymakers have pledged to support job-creating small firms that have been hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic.

China's broad money supply growth of about 10% at present basically matches nominal economic growth, Yi said.

"China's monetary policy is in a normal range and has room to provide liquidity and appropriate interest rate levels," Yi said.

The central bank is trying to cool credit growth to help contain debt risks, but is treading warily to avoid hurting the economic recovery, which remains uneven as consumption lags and small firms struggle, policy insiders said.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aPandemic leaves digital laggard Italy scrambling to catch up
RE
06:05aCENTRAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu's Written Statement
PU
05:52aTurkey's new cenbank head to meet bankers Sunday amid questions -sources
RE
05:45aAs Blackstone Barrels Toward Trillion-Dollar Asset Goal, Growth Is In, Value Out
DJ
05:45aWHISKEY SOUR  : U.S. Distillers Bitter Over 25% Tariffs Set to Double in June
DJ
05:32aOil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
RE
05:31aDollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
RE
04:41aPOWER PLAY : Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
RE
04:33aTurkey's new cenbank chief to hold call with bankers Sunday -sources
RE
04:33aTurkey's new central bank governor kavcioglu to assess current situation in call with bankers -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
2Oil hits skids, drops 7% on worsening outlook for coronavirus in Europe
3NIKKEI : Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump
5SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION : Saudi oil giant Aramco to scale back spending after 2020 profit slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ