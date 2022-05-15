Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China central bank keeps medium-term policy rate unchanged, market expects LPR reduction

05/15/2022 | 10:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank rolled over maturing medium-term policy loans while keeping the interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month as expected on Monday, but markets still expect easing measures to prop up the economy.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was keeping the rate on 100 billion yuan ($14.7 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.85%, offseting the same amount of such loans due on the same day.

Despite the steady MLF rate, markets still expect some monetary easing and stimulus measures to arrest a slowing domestic economy, which has been hurt by COVID-19 lockdowns. Latest official data also showed industrial output contracted in April and missed market forecasts by a big margin.

Monday's liquidity move was designed to "keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample", the PBOC said in an online statement.

Thirty-one out of 39 traders and analysts, or nearly 80% of all participants in a Reuters poll, had forecast no change to the MLF rate, noting that a weakening yuan and a pick up in consumer prices was giving the central bank less room for monetary policy easing.

China's yuan has lost more than 6% against the dollar in the past four weeks, the steepest drop in decades. Persistent dollar strength and surging U.S. yields might continue to pressure the Chinese currency.

Aggressive monetary easing in China, such as lowering the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) and key policy rates, would further separate its policy stance from other major economies, which have started tightening, and potentially trigger more capital outflows.

Still, some investment banks, including UBS, expect the lending benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), which is loosely pegged to the MLF rate, could be lowered at the monthly fixing on Friday, as a cut to banks' RRR in April and deposit rate ceiling effectively reduced lenders' liability cost.

Citi analysts said sluggish credit lending data in April also strengthened the case for a modest cut to the upcoming LPR fixing.

"Overall, we still think the PBOC is likely to rely more on structural and quantity tools as well as macro prudential assessment (MPA) review and window guidance to drive credit growth," they said in a note on Sunday.

Separately, Chinese financial authorities on Sunday allowed a further cut in mortgage loan interest rates for some home buyers, in another push to prop up its property market and revive a flagging engine of the world's second-largest economy.

Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie, said the reduction to the mortgage rate floor was far from enough to turn the property sector around and he expected more property easing to follow.

"Moreover, given the weak economic data, another LPR cut could happen soon, after the cut in January," Hu said in a note.

Under the current rate mechanism, the five-year LPR influences the pricing of mortgages, while most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/16S.Korea central bank chief says big-step rate hikes a possibility
RE
05/15Indonesia's Pertamina to repair unit at Balikpapan refinery after fatal fire
RE
05/15Democratic Senator Van Hollen says he suffered minor stroke
RE
05/15N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15Ukraine counter-attacks Russian forces in the east
RE
05/15China's April coal output leaps 11% on year, but demand downturn looms
RE
05/15Australia, NZ dollars toppled by China data shock
RE
05/15N.Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID-19 drugs
RE
05/15China's economy cools sharply in April as lockdowns bite
RE
05/15China stats bureau expects economy to improve in May
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese developers' debt woes worsen as sales, yuan weaken
2Fortescue Metals : Global Green Energy company Fortescue Future Industr..
3India's Reliance to acquire dozens of brands in $6.5 billion consumer g..
4Carlyle in talks to buy U.S. defense contractor ManTech - Bloomberg New..
5China's April oil refinery output plunges to two-year low as COVID curb..

HOT NEWS