Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS

01/04/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China's digital yuan, or e-CNY, in Beijing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has released pilot versions of its digital yuan wallet application on mobile phone app stores as the country's central bank steps up its push to develop its own digital currency.

The "e-CNY (Pilot Version)" app, developed by the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) digital currency research institute, was available for download on Chinese Android and Apple app stores on Tuesday in Shanghai.

A notice in the app said it is in a research and development pilot phase and is only available to selected users through supported institutions that provide e-CNY services, including major domestic banks.

PBOC Governor Yi Gang said in November that China would continue to advance the development of its central bank digital currency and improve its design and usage, including increasing its interoperability with existing payment tools.

In a year-end meeting, the PBOC said it would continue to push forward with the research and development of the digital yuan.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 2.50% 182.01 Delayed Quote.2.50%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.10% 6.3795 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.36% 6.3749 Delayed Quote.0.06%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aChina central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS
RE
02:41aChina stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh
RE
02:40aIndian shares jump on energy, banking boost
RE
02:39aChina's quant funds become victims of their own success
RE
02:35aGerman retail sales rebound in November
RE
02:32aCOVID patients showing less severe symptoms, UK vaccine minister says
RE
02:32aTunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister
RE
02:30aBeijing meets state air quality standards for first time in 2021
RE
02:27aReturned North Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life
RE
02:25aIndia's spends record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021 - govt source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume
3Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in Ne..
4U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud
5Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

HOT NEWS