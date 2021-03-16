Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China central bank official proposes financial stability law in magazine article

03/16/2021 | 04:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman walks out of the headquarters of PBOC in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should push for legislation on financial stability to be rolled out as soon as conditions are ripe, a vice governor of the central bank wrote in a magazine published by the bank on Tuesday.

China's financial stability will face more complex and severe challenges from profound changes in international political and economic landscapes, the global COVID-19 pandemic and structural adjustments in the economy, Liu Guiping said in an article published by China Finance.

"The establishment of a unified, orderly, efficient and authoritative legal system for financial stability has become a matter of great urgency," wrote Liu, who is also a delegate of the National People's Congress (NPC), or parliament.

Existing laws on financial stability are too scattered and lack implementation, he added.

For instance, central bank law charges the People's Bank of China (PBOC) with the duty to safeguard financial stability, but does not offer specific rules and policy tools for it to use.

Liu said it was necessary for policymakers to borrow from the experience of the United States and Germany in preparing legislation such as the Dodd-Frank Act and the Financial Stability Act.

The legislation would provide for setting up a mechanism to monitor systemic financial risks that could accurately identify high-risk institutions, Liu said.

"We will stick with the principle of early discovery, early intervention and early rectification, which would nip the risks in the bud."

A recently concluded annual session of China's mostly rubberstamp parliament gave no indication such financial stability legislation could be on the agenda soon. But at least one NPC delegate also called for its adoption at the right time.

On Monday, another PBOC official warned that the pull-out of high-carbon industries, part of China's pledge to achieve "carbon neutrality" by 2060, could bring systemic financial risks.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:00aDollar edges up as currency markets wait for Fed meeting
RE
05:00aPeru presidential front-runner lescano says country's mining wealth unevenly distributed, must be corrected
RE
05:00aPresidential front-runner lescano seeks to renegotiate better deal for peru with miners, won't impose changes by decree
RE
05:00aPeru presidential front-runner lescano says may allow natgas imports from other countries to lower energy costs
RE
04:55aStocks tick higher after upbeat Wall Street session; Currencies muted
RE
04:55aBritain's Greggs raises stores target by 500, aims for 3,000
RE
04:52aJapan's Fast Retailing says supplier plants in Myanmar set on fire
RE
04:47aHong Kong's December-February unemployment rises to 7.2%, highest since 2004
RE
04:46aCredit Suisse risk head not aware Greensill insurance could expire until late February - Bank
RE
04:43aChina central bank official proposes financial stability law in magazine article
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: China's JD.com in talks to buy stake worth $1.5 billion in brokerag..
2GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD. : Volkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
3CHINA ASKS ALIBABA TO DISPOSE OF MEDIA ASSETS: WSJ
4Tesla's Musk has new title, 'Technoking', unveils NFT-themed song
5Kohler, Ford, Infiniti in spotlight on China consumer rights show

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ