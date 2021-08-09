Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China central bank to keep monetary policy 'flexible and appropriate'

08/09/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, is pictured in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Monday it would keep monetary policy flexible and appropriate to maintain stability as the pandemic persists and domestic economic recovery is uneven.

In its second-quarter monetary policy implementation report, the People's Bank of China said it would keep liquidity reasonably ample and step up support for technology innovation, small firms and the manufacturing sector.

"The global epidemic is still evolving, the external environment is becoming more severe and complex, and the domestic economic recovery is still unstable and uneven," the central bank said.

On the external environment, the PBOC cited a rebound in COVID-19 cases globally and the risk from expected policy shifts in developed countries that could affect cross-border capital flows.

It pledged to "grasp the strength and rhythm of policy" according to the domestic economic situation and price trend to maintain the overall stability of the economy.

China is poised to accelerate spending on infrastructure projects while the central bank supports with modest easing steps, as risks from the Delta variant and floods threaten to slow the country's recovery, policy insiders and analysts said.

Effective July 15, the PBOC cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($6.48 trillion) in long-term liquidity. Analysts expect another RRR cut this year.

At the end of June, the excess reserve ratio of Chinese financial institutions was at 1.2%, down 0.4 percentage point lower from a year earlier, the central bank said.

The weighted average corporate lending rate was at 4.58% in June, down 0.06 percentage points from a year earlier, it added.

China will promote the healthy development of capital markets and better protect the interests of investors, the central bank said.

($1 = 0.1544 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:59aMexico's Inflation Slips in July, Core CPI Moves Higher
DJ
07:55aGold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar
RE
07:51aGlobal stocks tread water as gold slides and oil takes a spill
RE
07:40aTyson Foods raises 2021 revenue forecast on strong beef demand
RE
07:38aAlibaba fires manager accused of sexual assault; state media lambastes handling
RE
07:33aChina central bank to keep monetary policy 'flexible and appropriate'
RE
07:28aBrookfield reinsurance unit to buy American National for $5.1 billion
RE
07:27aChicken producer Sanderson Farms agrees to $4.5 bln buyout deal
RE
07:26aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
07:26aGermany's Delivery Hero takes 5.1% stake in rival Deliveroo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks tread water as gold slides and oil takes a spill
2Oil slides 4% on China virus curbs and climate warning
3FTSE 100 : Energy, mining stocks drag FTSE 100 lower on weak commodity prices
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: AMC, AMD, Greggs, Roku, Tesla...
5Gold slides to over 4-month low as tapering bets buoy dollar

HOT NEWS