Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China central bank to launch relending facility to aid transport, logistics

05/06/2022 | 09:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Friday it launch a 100 billion yuan ($15 billion) relending facility to support the transport, logistics and storage sectors which have been hit hard by COVID-19.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will better combine its broad-based and structural policy instruments, and constantly optimise its structural policy system, it said in a statement posted on its Wechat account.

"Monetary policy should coordinate with fiscal and industrial policies to jointly boost the confidence of market players, stimulate market drivers, support the real economy and achieve the goal of stable growth," the central bank said.

The PBOC has increasingly relied on targeted policy tools, including low-cost loans, to support the slowing economy, as it faces limited room to cut interest rates for fear of fuelling capital flight and inflation.

Such structural policy instruments will give financial institutions more incentives to boost lending at lower funding costs to small firms and weak links of the economy, the central bank said.

On Wednesday, the PBOC said it had allocated an additional 100 billion yuan worth of loans dedicated to coal production and storage.

The PBOC has rolled out relending facilities to support carbon emission reduction, tech innovation and elderly care.

China's outstanding relending and rediscount loans totalled 2.47 trillion yuan at the end of March, a rise of 526.3 billion yuan year-on-year, the central bank said.

($1 = 6.6623 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(thsi story refiles to fix typo in paragraph 8)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ella Cao in Beijing; writing by Meg Shen; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:14aIndia's Reliance Industries posts 22.5% higher fourth-quarter profit
RE
10:11aBoE's Pill says UK must accept income hit from high inflation
RE
10:10aQueen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry
RE
10:08aQueen to attend UK Jubilee celebrations, but snubs for Andrew and Harry
RE
10:05aDollar index slips from 20-year high, Fed rate path in focus
RE
09:58aManufacturing, restaurants fuel strong U.S. job growth in April
RE
09:56aMexico's main stock index extends losses to more than 1% to reac…
RE
09:55aDeutsche Bank, Nomura win appeal in Monte dei Paschi case
RE
09:52aU.S. SEC charges Nvidia with 'inadequate disclosures' about impact of cryptomining
RE
09:51aCzech crown drops 1.6% to euro after news on central bank chief pick
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS