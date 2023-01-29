Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth

01/29/2023 | 05:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of PBOC in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Sunday it will roll over three lending tools to increase support for targeted sectors of the economy.

The People's Bank of China will roll over a lending tool for supporting carbon emission reduction to the end of 2024, and extend a relending tool for promoting the clean use of coal to the end of 2023, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The central bank will also extend a relending tool for the transport and logistics sector to June 2023, it said.

Some foreign financial institutions will be included in the scope of the carbon reduction tool, the central bank said.

The move to extend the lending tools will help "precisely and effectively implement the prudent monetary policy, guide financial institutions to increase support for green development and other areas", the central bank said.

Since 2020, when the world's second-largest economy was first jolted by the coronavirus, the central bank has expanded its arsenal of structural policy tools, including relending and rediscount facilities and other low-cost loans.

Outstanding loans made via structural tools amounted to nearly 6.45 trillion yuan ($950.98 billion) at the end of 2022, central bank data showed.

The central bank is poised to ramp up targeted support for troubled sectors through its structural policy tools, according to policy sources and analysts.

($1 = 6.7825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.99% 3.06 Delayed Quote.7.75%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.29% 6.7544 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
Latest news "Economy"
06:31aGovernment bears some blame for Grenfell fire, UK housing minister says
RE
06:16aTel Aviv shares drop amid Netanyahu judiciary plans, rising violence
RE
06:06aAsteroid's sudden flyby shows blind spot in planetary threat detection
RE
05:51aChina central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth
RE
05:48aKremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA
RE
05:08aUK PM fires Conservative Party chair Zahawi after "serious breach"
AN
05:02aPope Francis to visit two fragile African nations: DR Congo and South Sudan
RE
04:16aHungary cbank could start "cautious" rate cuts once CPI slows - minister
RE
04:13aUK PM Sunak fires party chairman Zahawi after breach of ministerial code
RE
04:02aAzerbaijan to evacuate embassy in Iran on Sunday after fatal shooting
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Pakistan govt lifts petrol, diesel prices by 35 rupees a litre
2China's 2022 smartphone shipments the lowest in 10 years - research fir..
3Israel seals off home of Palestinian synagogue shooter
4China central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth
5Kremlin: Putin open 'to contacts' with Germany's Scholz - RIA

HOT NEWS