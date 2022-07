BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - Net profits at China's central government-owned firms rose 6.1% in the first half of the year from a the same period last year, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Net profits of the centrally owned firms reached 1.09 trillion yuan ($161 billion), Xinhua reported, citing the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. (Reporting by Albee Zhang and Tony Munroe; Editing by William Mallard)