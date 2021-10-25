China coal futures fall for a fourth day as govt intervenes

BEIJING, Oct 25 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures
fell for a fourth day on Monday, extending losses since last
week when they cooled from record highs after Beijing said it
would intervene to tame prices.
The most-active thermal coal futures on Zhengzhou Commodity
Exchange, for delivery in January, tumbled more than 8%, but
recovered some losses to be down 5.2% at 1,335 yuan ($209) per
tonne by 0329 GMT. The contract was down more than 32% since
Tuesday's record of 1,982 yuan per tonne.
Thermal coal futures were down more than 150% year-to-date.
China's state planner, the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), on Monday urged coal firms to "strictly"
perform their contractual obligations and asked firms to
strengthen the credit supervision of medium- and long-term
contracts.
The NDRC said it will urge upstream and downstream coal
companies to sign mid- and long-term contracts for power and
coal and "give full play to the medium and long-term coal
contracts to stabilize the market" in yet another measure by
Beijing to boost supplies and cool prices.
China, the world's top coal miner and consumer, must
consider food and energy security when curbing emissions, its
cabinet said on Sunday, ahead of a new round of global climate
talks in Glasgow starting on Oct 31.
Climate watchers were hoping the world's biggest emitter of
greenhouse gases could be persuaded to start cutting coal
consumption earlier than its current target of 2026, but severe
energy shortages have put the government under pressure to step
up production of the fuel.
China is pushing miners to ramp up coal production and is
increasing imports so that power stations can rebuild stockpiles
for the winter heating season, but analysts say shortages are
likely to persist for at least another few
months.
The NDRC has taken a slew of measure and has said it was
studying ways to guide prices back to a "reasonable range" and
to crack down on "excessive profits" at coal firms.
China's securities regulator has asked futures exchanges to
raise fees, restrict trading quotas and crack down on
speculation in response to high coal prices.
From Oct. 15, the government is allowing coal-fired power
plants to pass on generation costs to some end-users via
market-driven electricity prices.
