BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coast guard said on Tuesday that it took control measures against Philippine vessels that illegally intruded into waters adjacent to the Second Thomas Shoal, which is a disputed atoll in the South China Sea.

A spokesperson for the China Coast Guard issued a statement on what it called the "illegal invasion of Scarborough Shoal by the Philippines," without releasing further details.

The Coast Guard statement said the incident happened near waters adjacent to Renai Reef, also known as the Second Thomas Shoal, an area in the South China Sea that has seen numerous run-ins by China's coast guard and Philippine vessels over the past few months.

