China coke futures track spot prices higher on supply worries

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - Chinese coke futures jumped to
a six-week high on Thursday, rising nearly 4% after spot market
prices increased on fears of tighter supply amid environmental
curbs.
Prices for coke bought by several mills in Hebei gained 120
yuan per tonne, while some steelmakers in Shandong had also
agreed to the increase, analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in
a note.
The most-actively traded coke futures on the Dalian
Commodity Exchange rose as much as 3.8% to 2,836 yuan
($437.80) per tonne, the highest since May 13. By 0300 GMT, they
were up 2.0% at 2,787 yuan.
Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse extended
gains as well, rising 2.0% to 2,049 yuan a tonne.
The rise in the steelmaking ingredients came as China
recently tightened safety inspections, while
environmental-related regulations also curbed production.
However, SinoSteel Futures warned of investment risks.
"The continuing increase in raw material prices is not in
line with current policy on stabilising prices and ensuring
supplies, (investors) should cautiously chasing gains,"
according to the note.
Benchmark iron ore futures, for September
delivery, rose 1% to 1,166 yuan a tonne.
Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> stood at $219 a tonne on Wednesday,
unchanged from the previous session, according to SteelHome
consultancy.
Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, for October delivery, increased 1% to 4,948 yuan per
tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home
appliances, edged 0.4% higher to 5,160 yuan a tonne.
Shanghai stainless steel futures, for August
delivery, inched up 0.2% to 16,420 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.4778 Chinese yuan)
