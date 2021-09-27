Log in
China coking coal, coke futures leap amid supply crunch

09/27/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
Worker inspects a conveyor belt carrying coal at a coal coking plant in Yuncheng

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures jumped more than 4% on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns of tight supply amid Beijing's toughening emissions standards, although demand for the steelmaking ingredients remained tepid as mills cut production.

"Under the energy consumption restriction and environmental policy, the supply and demand for coke contracted," Huatai Futures analysts wrote in a note.

Coking coal imports from Mongolia are still sluggish while the shortage in thermal coal also indirectly affected coking coal blending supply, Huatai Futures added.

Prices for the metallurgical coal on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 4.4% to 2,972 yuan ($459.62) per tonne. The futures contract was up 3.5% at 3,946 yuan a tonne, as of 0207 GMT.

Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange surged 5.3% to 1,297 yuan per tonne amid supply crunch.

Dalian coke futures soared 4.5% to 3,348 yuan per tonne.

Tight coal supply, which led to power cuts across households to industrial sectors in China, fuelled steel prices. Widening power shortages have halted production at numerous factories including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as the economic toll of the squeeze mounted.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.4% to 5,579 yuan per tonne.

Hot-rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, increased 1.1% to 5,618 yuan a tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel fell 1.7% to 20,375 yuan a tonne.

Benchmark iron ore futures on Dalian bourse, retreated after gaining for three consecutive sessions and dropped 4.2% to 670 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4662 yuan)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
HOT NEWS