China coking coal, coke futures leap on supply crunch

BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke
futures surged on Tuesday, fuelled by concerns of tight supply
amid Beijing's toughening emissions standards, although demand
for the steelmaking ingredients remained tepid as mills cut
production.
"Under the energy consumption restriction and environmental
policy, the supply and demand for coke contracted," Huatai
Futures analysts wrote in a note.
Coking coal imports from Mongolia are still sluggish while
the shortage in thermal coal also indirectly affected coking
coal blending supply, Huatai Futures added.
Prices for the metallurgical coal on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange surged as much as 5.4% to 3,000 yuan ($463.95)
per tonne. The contract closed up 5.1% at 2,992 yuan a tonne.
Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange
hit their 8% trading limit during the session and ended
up 7% to 1,329 yuan per tonne.
Dalian coke futures soared 6.5% to 3,410 yuan a
tonne.
Tight coal supply, which led to power cuts across households
to industrial sectors in China, fuelled steel prices. Widening
power shortages have halted production at numerous factories
including many supplying Apple and Tesla, while some shops in
the northeast operated by candlelight and malls shut early as
the economic toll of the squeeze mounted.
Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
rose 2.4% to 5,634 yuan per tonne.
Hot-rolled coils, used in cars and home
appliances, increased 2.1% to 5,671 yuan a tonne.
Shanghai stainless steel fell 1.0% to 20,520 yuan
a tonne.
Benchmark iron ore futures on Dalian bourse,
retreated after gaining for three consecutive sessions and
dropped 2.9% to 678 yuan per tonne.
($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)