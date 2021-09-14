China coking coal, coke futures plunge on fears of regulatory controls

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke
futures closed more than 5% lower on Tuesday, falling for a
third straight session on concerns over more government controls
to stabilise prices and ensure supplies.
In the first ten days of September, coking coal and coke
prices surged 19% and 11.6%, respectively, compared with the
last ten days in August, data from the National Bureau of
Statistics showed.
"(Investors) should be cautiously trading given uncertainty
of policy in the future," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote
in a note.
"Recently affected by environmental inspections, energy
consumption controls and crude steel production cuts, both
supply and demand of coke fell."
China's President Xi Jinping visited Yulin city, a major
coal mining region in Shaanxi province, on Monday to learn about
local situations including coal utilisation, state media
reported on Tuesday http://politics.people.com.cn/n1/2021/0914/c1024-32226563.html.
The most-active coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange, for January delivery, slumped 5.4% to 2,703
yuan ($419.25) per tonne at close.
Coke futures ended down 5.3% at 3,342 yuan a tonne.
Steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also driven by a
drop in raw material prices.
Construction used rebar fell 3.5% to 5,492 yuan a
tonne.
Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home
appliances, slipped 3.1% to 5,689 yuan per tonne.
Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse
ended 2.2% lower at 19,010 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange
were down 1.5% to 711 yuan a tonne.
* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery
to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell $4.5 to $127 a tonne on Monday,
according to SteelHome consultancy.
* China's southwest Yunnan province asked local producers to
restrict output on steel, aluminium and other materials. Part of
the planned production in September would be postponed to the
last two months of the year.
($1 = 6.4473 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)