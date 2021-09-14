Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China coking coal, coke futures plunge on fears of regulatory controls

09/14/2021 | 03:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal and coke futures closed more than 5% lower on Tuesday, falling for a third straight session on concerns over more government controls to stabilise prices and ensure supplies.

In the first ten days of September, coking coal and coke prices surged 19% and 11.6%, respectively, compared with the last ten days in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

"(Investors) should be cautiously trading given uncertainty of policy in the future," analysts with SinoSteel Futures wrote in a note.

"Recently affected by environmental inspections, energy consumption controls and crude steel production cuts, both supply and demand of coke fell."

China's President Xi Jinping visited Yulin city, a major coal mining region in Shaanxi province, on Monday to learn about local situations including coal utilisation, state media reported on Tuesday http://politics.people.com.cn/n1/2021/0914/c1024-32226563.html.

The most-active coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, slumped 5.4% to 2,703 yuan ($419.25) per tonne at close.

Coke futures ended down 5.3% at 3,342 yuan a tonne.

Steel on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was also driven by a drop in raw material prices.

Construction used rebar fell 3.5% to 5,492 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils, used in cars and home appliances, slipped 3.1% to 5,689 yuan per tonne.

Stainless steel futures on the Shanghai bourse ended 2.2% lower at 19,010 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian exchange were down 1.5% to 711 yuan a tonne.

* Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China <SH-CCN-IRNOR62> fell $4.5 to $127 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

* China's southwest Yunnan province asked local producers to restrict output on steel, aluminium and other materials. Part of the planned production in September would be postponed to the last two months of the year.

($1 = 6.4473 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aUniversal Music Group publishes prospectus for planned $39 bln listing
RE
03:26aS.Africa's Steinhoff raises $515 million via Pepkor share sale
RE
03:25aChina coking coal, coke futures plunge on fears of regulatory controls
RE
03:24aLuxury, mining stocks weigh on Europe ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
03:22aUK broker Peel Hunt says plans to list on London's AIM
RE
03:22aSingapore warns restrictive policies to send economy into tailspin
RE
03:21aOil hits 6-week high on fears of U.S. supply disruptions from storm Nicholas
RE
03:17aUK's travel sector facing new wave of job cuts, industry body warns
RE
03:16aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Dollar eyes U.S. inflation data as Fed looks to tighten policy
RE
03:13aDollar steadies below 2-1/2 week high before inflation data; Aussie swoons
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stock markets edge higher on U.S., European markets
2Walmart says looking into fake press release on litecoin tie-up
3CANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.16% to 20,666.41
4Bank of Russia introduces capital adequacy ratio for professional marke..
5POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC : - Development partner update

HOT NEWS