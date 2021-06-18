Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China coking coal retreats after govt pledges to probe into prices

06/18/2021 | 04:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, June 18 (Reuters) - Chinese coking coal futures pulled back from early gains and logged the first weekly losses in a month after Beijing said it would look into coal prices and crack down on speculations.

China's state planner said on Friday afternoon that it had jointly launched an investigation into coal prices with the market regulator and will crack down on speculation and hoarding.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, jumped 4.3% in morning session to over a month high and closed down 1.4% to 1,955 yuan ($303.48) a tonne. The contract fell 1.4% for the week.

Other steelmaking ingredients also ended lower.

Benchmark iron ore futures dipped 0.2% to 1,203 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures on the Dalian bourse fell 0.9% to 2,694 yuan per tonne.

Steel prices on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, however, were traded higher, although data from Mysteel consultancy showed that apparent demand for steel products fell 4.8% as of June.17 from the week earlier.

"Despite historical tendencies for steel prices to cool in June when construction activity usually slows in China, prices have continued to rise due to investor speculation of a supply crunch on the back of government efforts to lower steel production," Fitch Solutions wrote in a note, adding that they are not expecting output to slow down this year.

Construction steel rebar, for October delivery, edged up 0.2% to 5,061 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils were up 0.7% to 5,347 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel, for July delivery, rose 0.4% to 16,155 yuan per tonne.

($1 = 6.4419 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:42aFTSE Falls After Weak Retail Sales; Tesco Loses Ground
DJ
04:38aIndia should brace for third COVID-19 wave by Oct, say health experts
RE
04:36aChina coking coal retreats after govt pledges to probe into prices
RE
04:35aXBRL INTERNATIONAL  : Milestone EU agreement on public country-by-country tax reporting
PU
04:32aChina's onshore spot yuan finishes domestic session at 6.4408 per dollar, weakest such close since may 17
RE
04:30aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:29aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
04:27aHong Kong stocks post weekly loss after Fed's hawkish turn
RE
04:27aTOSHIBA  : Under shareholder pressure, Toshiba board chairman vows to be 'agent of positive change'
RE
04:27aTESCO  : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil drops amid dollar strength; demand picture still bullish
2TESCO PLC : TESCO : As Fed fallout fades, stocks left hanging near highs
3As Fed wakes sleeping dollar, jolted bears may bolster gains
4ORPHAZYME A/S : Orphazyme provides regulatory update from FDA on arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick disease type C
5Gold set for worst week since March 2020 after hawkish Fed

HOT NEWS