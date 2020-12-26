China commerce ministry to promote domestic consumption in "dual circulation" strategy

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry will
promote its "dual circulation" strategy next year by boosting
consumption and developing a strong domestic market, it said on
Saturday after an annual ministerial conference held this year
via video.
China's "dual circulation" strategy, first set out in May,
emphasises the "internal circulation" cycle of production,
distribution and consumption, supported by innovation and
upgrades in the economy, to inspire its next phase of economic
development.
It aims to reduce China's dependence on overseas markets and
technology in the long term, an approach that has been given
added impetus given trade tensions with the United States.
In a statement on its website, the commerce ministry said it
would implement supply-side reforms, stimulate consumption,
expand domestic demand and form a strong domestic market in
order to "promote smooth internal circulation".
It said it would continue to open up to the outside world on
a wider scope and deeper level, would fully utilize domestic and
international markets and resources, and promote the development
of foreign and domestic demand, imports and exports, and foreign
investment.
It gave no details of any of the planned measures.
(Reporting by Emily Chow and Fang Wu
Editing by David Holmes)