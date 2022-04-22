China committed to joining Zambia creditor committee -IMF's Georgieva

(Updates Thursday's story with quote from Eurobond holder)
LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - China has committed to joining
Zambia's creditor committee, International Monetary Fund
managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday, amid
complaints from Zambia's finance minister about delays to its
debt restructuring.
People's Bank of China governor Yi Gang said that China
intended to co-chair the committee, two sources with knowledge
of the International Monetary and Finance Committee meeting told
Reuters.
Zambia became the first pandemic-era default in 2020 and is
buckling under a debt burden of almost $32 billion, around 120%
of GDP.
"We were very pleased to hear from Governor Yi Gang... a
very specific commitment to join the creditor committee on
Zambia and work expeditiously for debt resolution," said
Georgieva at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Spring
Meetings.
She added that he had also committed to the Common Framework
debt restructuring process, launched by the Group of 20 (G20)
leading economies in 2020 in response to the coronavirus
pandemic.
Zambia's finance minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said at
public events on Thursday that the debt restructuring process
had "stalled" and that the Zambian team had "come here to
complain."
An IMF spokesperson said that they did not have any more
details of Yi's statement, noting that it was at a closed door
meeting.
"This augurs well, for coordination, in resolving debt for
various African countries," Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli
Ncube tweeted https://twitter.com/MthuliNcube/status/1517147119244636165
of the Chinese position.
Ethiopia and Chad also signed up to the Common Framework
more than a year ago and have yet to receive debt relief.
Kevin Daly at asset manager abrdn, who is part of the
creditor committee of Eurobond holders involved in negotiating
the debt restructuring, said IMF officials communicated on
Thursday that Zambia's debt should be classed as at moderate
risk of distress by the end of the proposed three-year IMF
program.
"That could imply some form of a larger than expected
haircut," he said by phone on Friday, referring to a writedown
on the value of the debt.
"But the reality is that the Chinese are not going to accept
large haircuts either, so there's got to be give and take in
this process."
Zambia agreed a staff level agreement with the IMF in
December on a three-year $1.4 billion extended credit facility.
Zambian officials said that they would engage, or at least
share information, with bondholders while Common Framework
negotiations were underway, Daly said.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at a news conference on
Thursday also called on China to join the debt restructuring
process, along with other bilateral and private creditors.
"I've called on China to specifically for example
participate right away in a meeting for Zambia, that wishes to
undergo debt restructuring. And I am hopeful that China will
agree to play a more constructive role," Yellen said.
China and Chinese entities held $5.78 billion of Zambia's
debt at the end of 2021, according to the most recent Zambian
government data.
