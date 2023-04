China concerned at Japan's plan to curb exports of chipmaking gear

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is highly concerned at Japan's plan to put export curbs on 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Wang Shouwen, a Chinese vice commerce minister, said.

Wednesday's comments came during a meeting with Japan's ambassador, Hideo Tarumi, in Beijing. In a commerce ministry statement on Thursday, Wang urged Japan to follow World Trade Organization rules to maintain stability of global supply chains. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)