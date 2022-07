The regulator will closely monitor the pace of Fed policy adjustments, Wang Chunying, spokeswoman of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), told reporters.

China's foreign debt is expected to maintain a reasonable and orderly development, while the yuan would keep stable at balanced levels in the second half of this year, Wang added.

(Reporting by Shen Yan and Liz Lee; Writing by Winni Zhou; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)